How investing in apprenticeship programs grows Arizona’s economy

The construction industry in Arizona faces a significant challenge. The Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) projects the state will need approximately 50,000 people to fill construction jobs by 2033. This demand creates both a challenge and an opportunity for Arizona’s workforce and economy.

We know this because OEO is the state’s hub for workforce development strategy and labor market analysis. Our data-driven insights guide decision-makers in shaping Arizona’s economic future. The recently released long-term employment projections through 2033 highlight the urgent need for skilled workers in the construction sector.

To address this growing demand, OEO launched the BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative. This program aims to double the number of apprentices in Arizona’s construction and trades sectors by 2026. The initiative connects Arizonans with the skills needed for jobs in the construction and trades industry through hands-on training and classroom instruction.

Why does Arizona need to double its apprentices? The answer lies in the state’s rapid economic growth. Construction is a foundational industry for economic growth. Whether it is multibillion-dollar semiconductor facilities, roads, hospitals, housing or schools, it all starts with a construction project. These projects require a skilled workforce. Apprenticeship programs offer industry a defined alternate route to fulfilling high-paying jobs without the need for a traditional four-year degree. They provide a direct pipeline to economic opportunity for all Arizonans, from recent high school graduates to career changers.

To achieve this ambitious goal, Arizona needs to take several key steps:

Engage more employers: Building strong partnerships with industry ensures that training aligns with real-world needs and creates more apprenticeship opportunities.

Recruit apprentices, specifically women: OEO is preparing a statewide campaign to promote construction and building trades to women and other underrepresented groups and increase awareness about the registered apprenticeship pathway.

Making new investments: The initiative has already invested more than $600,000 to expand apprenticeship opportunities. This includes grants to assist five organizations in building and expanding their capacity for registered apprenticeship training in Maricopa and Pima counties.

Better access to registered apprenticeship resources for Arizonans, schools, and companies will play a crucial role in supporting the state’s future, especially for women and underrepresented learners. By making these resources more readily available, OEO aims to create a more skilled workforce, reduce unemployment, and drive economic growth.

The BuildItAZ initiative represents a comprehensive approach to workforce development. It addresses the skills gap in the construction industry while providing Arizonans with pathways to stable, well-paying careers. This initiative aligns with Governor Katie Hobbs’ vision to provide Arizonans access to affordable, industry-relevant training programs that lead to quality jobs.

OEO encourages Arizonans, especially our newly elected leaders across the state, to learn more about these programs and their impact on the state’s prosperity. The BuildItAZ initiative demonstrates Arizona’s commitment to innovative workforce solutions and economic growth. Through this initiative, Arizona builds a stronger, more prosperous future, one apprentice at a time.

For more information about the BuildItAZ Initiative and how it benefits Arizona’s communities, interested parties can visit the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity website.

Carlos Contreras is director of the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.