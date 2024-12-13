fbpx

New Faces: Anna Abeytia

Reagan Priest Arizona Capitol Times//December 13, 2024//[read_meter]

Home>2024 Election News>

New Faces: Anna Abeytia

Arizona Legislatures has seen high turnover

(Deposit Photos)

New Faces: Anna Abeytia

Reagan Priest Arizona Capitol Times//December 13, 2024//[read_meter]

Anna Abeyta

With progressive Democrat Analise Ortiz moving to the Senate, Anna Abeytia will take her place in the House and will likely champion similar causes. Abeytia ran alongside Ortiz during her campaign this year and in 2022 the two ran as a team for Legislative District 24’s two House seats. That year, Abeytia was unable to beat moderate Democratic Rep. Lydia Hernandez, but will now serve alongside her in the House. Abeytia currently serves as president of the Cartwright Elementary School District Governing Board, but will not return to the board as she lost reelection to her seat in November. She served alongside Hernandez on the Governing Board for the past four years. Abeytia is an educator and has held positions in the Cartwright and Glendale school districts. She was born and raised in Maryvale. Abeytia received endorsements from groups like Reproductive Freedom For All and the Human Rights Campaign. She was not immediately available for an interview for this story.

Tags: Legislative District 24, Anna Abeyta

Related Content

Prop 400, I_10, Hobbs, Senate, House, voters, public transportation, freeways, deal

Lawsuit to void transportation tax vote dismissed

A nearly 40-year-old transportation sales tax will stay intact after Maricopa County Republicans voluntarily d[...]

December 9, 2024

Maricopa County Republican say transportation ballot measure fell short of vote threshold to pass

Maricopa County Republicans are asking a judge to kill the county’s latest version of a long-running transpo[...]

December 4, 2024

New Faces: Carine Werner

Werner has served on the governing board of the Scottsdale Unified School District since 2022 and will serve a[...]

December 3, 2024

Top Democrat officials say election denialism not over yet

The state's chief elections officer said the protests and lawsuits that marred the 2020 and 2022 votes are a t[...]

November 25, 2024

How a steadier state party chair brought cheap postage and big dollars to 2024 candidates

Republicans long neglected a provision of campaign finance law allowing state political parties to coordinate [...]

November 22, 2024

Judge signals intent to dismiss Arizona GOP voter roll lawsuit

A federal judge said Thursday he is ready to toss a bid by the head of the Arizona Republican Party to rule th[...]

November 21, 2024

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.