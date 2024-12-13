New Faces: Anna Abeytia

With progressive Democrat Analise Ortiz moving to the Senate, Anna Abeytia will take her place in the House and will likely champion similar causes. Abeytia ran alongside Ortiz during her campaign this year and in 2022 the two ran as a team for Legislative District 24’s two House seats. That year, Abeytia was unable to beat moderate Democratic Rep. Lydia Hernandez, but will now serve alongside her in the House. Abeytia currently serves as president of the Cartwright Elementary School District Governing Board, but will not return to the board as she lost reelection to her seat in November. She served alongside Hernandez on the Governing Board for the past four years. Abeytia is an educator and has held positions in the Cartwright and Glendale school districts. She was born and raised in Maryvale. Abeytia received endorsements from groups like Reproductive Freedom For All and the Human Rights Campaign. She was not immediately available for an interview for this story.