New Faces: James Taylor

By Jamar Younger, Arizona Capitol Times//December 19, 2024//[read_meter]

The Arizona Capitol Building. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

James Taylor

James Taylor has been active in Republican politics ever since he retired from Arizona Public Service about 12 years ago, but he never considered running for office until this year. That’s when Republican leaders in Legislative District 29 asked if Taylor would consider running for the district’s House seat after Rep. Austin Smith, R-Wittmann, withdrew his reelection bid following accusations that Smith forged signatures. Taylor ultimately won his election and will represent the district in the House alongside Rep. Steve Montenegro, R-Goodyear. Taylor described himself as a lifelong conservative Republican who believes in parental control, protecting the nuclear family, developing clean sources of energy, and economic growth and prosperity. “Everybody wants economic prosperity. So there’s no particular insight there, but I really (want) to continue the economic growth that we had in Arizona, and what that looks like,” he said. “That’s the American dream, is to have your children do better than you do.” Taylor also opposes mandates for electric vehicles and vaccines, and expressed concerns regarding election integrity. He will serve as vice chair of the House Education Committee, and also work on the Ways and Means and Public Safety committees. 

Recent News

