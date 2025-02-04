Panel gives bill to keep Diamondbacks initial OK

PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 25: Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryan Thompson (81) throws a pitch during the MLB baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 25, 2024 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

A bill meant to keep the Arizona Diamondbacks playing in Phoenix got through its first hurdle at the Legislature.

The House Commerce Committee passed HB2704 8-1 Tuesday afternoon. The measure would create a funding source to maintain the Diamondbacks’ home of Chase Field to ensure fans have a modern and safe experience at the ballpark.

The Diamondbacks’ lease at the stadium ends in 2027 and lawmakers are seeking a solution that provides the Diamondbacks with funding for stadium repairs without creating new taxes.

The sponsor of HB2704 Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, said Tuesday that the decision to build a stadium with taxpayer money was made 30 years ago and the state should treat Chase Field like a public asset.

“What other public asset would we just let deteriorate and go down the tubes?” Weninger asked. “Especially one that has a revenue-generating juggernaut attached to it for all of downtown Phoenix and the entire state.”

The measure is modeled in a similar way to how the Arizona Cardinals generate tax revenue at State Farm Stadium in Glendale through the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority.

As of 2022, Chase Field has generated $5.4 billion in the state’s gross domestic product, according to Diamondbacks Vice President, Government Affairs, Amilyn Pierce. That number doesn’t include the revenue generated from the Diamondbacks’ recent World Series appearance in 2023, nor the revenue generated from World Baseball Classic games played at Chase Field in 2023.

Weninger’s proposal would transfer sales and income taxes associated with Chase Field and the Diamondbacks and direct them to a fund for stadium repairs and maintenance.

The Diamondbacks intend to pay more than half of the costs needed for stadium repairs. The team projects to contribute about $250 million to $300 million of an estimated $500 million needed for repairs to several projects including, HVAC, plumbing and roof repairs.

“This solution avoids any new taxes and demonstrates civic pride for a franchise that cherishes its role in creating jobs, impacting the economy, bettering the community, and providing an exciting product,” said Diamondbacks President, CEO, and General Partner Derrick Hall in a Jan. 29 news release.

Weninger said his measure also has “clawback” to incentivize the Diamondbacks staying in Phoenix until 2050.

If the Diamondbacks were to leave, then the money in the fund for repairs would be transferred to the state. The team would also be issued a fine of $10 million if it leaves before Oct. 1, 2035. A $5 million penalty would be issued if the team leaves before 2045 and a $1 million fine would be issued if it leaves before 2050.

Some groups are opposing the bill, including Worker Power, a nonprofit social welfare organization whose members say the tax revenue generated at the stadium could be better spent elsewhere.

“It’s a request from the Diamondbacks’ billionaire owners for the team to capture millions of dollars in tax revenue that would otherwise go to public services,” said Margaret Schultz, who spoke in committee on behalf of Worker Power.

The Diamondbacks estimate the stadium generates about $15 million to $20 million annually in sales and income tax revenue.

But without the Diamondbacks and their annual 81 regular season home games, there’s little reason for the stadium to exist.

Rep. Justin Wilmeth, R-Phoenix, said there are 150 non-baseball events scheduled at Chase Field, which gives the stadium at least 231 events in the year where people will be attending the stadium and contributing to the local economy with the various shops and restaurants that are near the stadium.

“With no team and no Chase Field, then there’s no revenue to be had so I really don’t buy that argument,” Wilmeth said.

Rep. Junelle Cavero, D-Phoenix, is a cosponsor of the bill and said the stadium is vital in bringing jobs to her district’s residents and contributing to the local economy.

“Those jobs and this industry is key to the success of Arizona,” Cavero said.

Cavero said she was disappointed that officials from neither the city of Phoenix nor Maricopa County delivered remarks about the bill Tuesday.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Thomas Galvin said in his January state of the county speech that he’s committed to keeping the Diamondbacks in Arizona and his role would be to look out for taxpayers’ best interest.