Why modifying ‘Keep Right’ law will save lives

Have you ever been stuck behind a slow-moving car in the left lane, unable to pass? If so, you know how frustrating — and dangerous — it can be. HB2235, a proposed modification to existing Arizona law, would require drivers traveling less than the normal speed of traffic on multi-lane roads to drive in the right lane, with violators facing a $500 fine. From a public safety and legal standpoint, this law makes perfect sense.

This is a proposed amendment to Arizona statute 28-721, giving it some teeth. Not only do violators face a stiff fine, but the bill also requires local municipalities to place signs on highways with two or more lanes that read “Left lane for passing only, slow traffic keep right” accompanied by a second, smaller sign that says “$500 fine.” Drivers should get the point. I’ve been a personal injury attorney for 32 years in Arizona and have witnessed the devastation of highway accidents caused by everything from excessive speed, distracted driving and yes, persistently slow drivers in the left lane. This proposed change to the law will help keep Arizona drivers safe by:

Reducing Road Rage and Aggressive Driving

Slow drivers lingering in the left lane are one of the biggest causes of road rage and aggressive driving. When drivers are forced to weave in and out of traffic to pass slower vehicles, it increases the risk of side-swipe crashes, rear-end collisions, and even road rage incidents. Keeping slower drivers in the right lane reduces frustration and encourages smoother traffic flow.

Enhancing Highway Safety

Traffic studies have shown that variations in speed — not just high speeds — cause more accidents. When a slow-moving vehicle is in the left lane, faster drivers may brake suddenly or swerve to pass, creating dangerous conditions.

Preventing Unnecessary Traffic Congestion

When slow-moving vehicles clog the left lane, it causes unnecessary slowdowns, leading to bottlenecks and congestion. This law would help maintain a steady traffic flow, preventing backups and improving commute times for everyone.

Lowering the Risk for Teen Drivers

As I’ve written before, Arizona has one of the highest teen driver fatality rates in the country. Young drivers are more prone to distractions and sudden lane changes, which makes them particularly vulnerable to erratic traffic patterns. Keeping slower cars in the right lane would create a more predictable driving environment, reducing the risk of crashes for inexperienced drivers.

Final Thoughts

This proposed Arizona law is more than just a subtle tweak to existing law — it’s a smart, safety-driven, additive policy that can reduce accidents, improve traffic flow, and make Arizona roads safer for everyone.

Marc Lamber is a director at the Am Law 200 firm Fennemore and chairs the Personal Injury Practice Group.

