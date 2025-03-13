Arizona’s sex offender registry harms communities and families

In an era where evidence-based policy is increasingly valued, Arizona continues to maintain a sexual offense registry system that fails to deliver on its promises while creating serious collateral damage. Our current approach, originally designed to protect communities, has evolved into a system that paradoxically undermines public safety while devastating lives. As Arizona lawmakers consider criminal justice reforms, it’s time to fundamentally reassess this flawed system.

Arizona’s registry fails victims

Contrary to popular belief, the registry system often works against the interests of survivors. Sexual harm is predominantly committed by family members or acquaintances, with approximately 93% of child victims knowing their abuser. The registry’s focus on stranger danger diverts attention and resources from addressing the environments where harm actually occurs.

Furthermore, registries can discourage reporting, particularly in cases involving family members. Victims often hesitate to come forward knowing their report could lead to lifetime consequences for someone they care about and on whom they may be dependent. This reluctance creates a system that inadvertently silences victims rather than empowering them.

Casting too wide a net

Arizona’s registry includes individuals who pose little to no threat to public safety. Public urination, consensual teenage relationships, and even sexting between minors can lead to registry requirements. A 19-year-old who dated a 16-year-old faces the same public stigma as a violent predator.

This overinclusion dilutes the registry’s effectiveness while subjecting non-predatory individuals to life-altering consequences. Law enforcement resources are stretched thin monitoring people who present minimal risk instead of focusing on those who truly threaten public safety.

False security at the cost of real safety

Despite decades of implementation, research consistently shows that registries have not reduced sexual harm or recidivism rates and have not made communities measurably safer. A comprehensive study by the U.S. Department of Justice found no significant difference in recidivism between states with and without registries.

What registries do accomplish is create housing instability, unemployment and social isolation — factors strongly correlated with increased recidivism across all crime categories. By pushing those required to register to the margins of society, we paradoxically increase rather than decrease risk.

Blocking the path to rehabilitation

Rehabilitation should be the cornerstone of our justice system, yet the registry effectively prevents reintegration into society. People living on the registry face nearly insurmountable barriers to employment, with unemployment rates exceeding 80% in some areas. Housing restrictions force many into homelessness or unstable living situations.

When we deny people the ability to secure stable housing, gainful employment and community connections, we eliminate the very factors proven to reduce reoffending. A justice system without meaningful pathways to rehabilitation serves neither the individual nor society.

Devastating innocent families

Perhaps the most overlooked aspect of the registry is its impact on families, particularly children of those living on the registry. These children face bullying, social stigma and financial hardship through no fault of their own. When a parent cannot find work or housing due to registry restrictions, entire families suffer.

A study published in the American Journal of Criminal Justice found that children of those required to register suffer adverse consequences including stigmatization and differential treatment by teachers and ostracization from classmates. More than half had experienced ridicule, teasing, depression, anxiety, fear, or anger. In our failed attempt to protect children broadly, we inflict direct harm on specific, vulnerable children.

A better path forward

Arizona has an opportunity to lead with evidence-based reforms that would better serve public safety while reducing collateral damage. This includes:

Implementing individualized risk assessments rather than offense-based categorization. Creating clear pathways off the registry for those who demonstrate rehabilitation. Limiting public disclosure. Reallocating resources toward prevention, treatment, and victim services.

Several states have already begun implementing such reforms with promising results. Rhode Island and Minnesota have moved toward risk-based systems that better target resources and reduce collateral consequences.

Sexual harm is a serious issue demanding thoughtful responses. But perpetuating a system proven ineffective while causing substantial harm reflects policy driven by fear rather than facts. Arizona deserves better — a system that truly protects communities while upholding the possibility of rehabilitation and redemption.

The time has come to acknowledge that our current registry system fails victims, communities, and justice itself. We can do better, and for the sake of all Arizonans, we must.

Vicky Campo is communications director for Arizonans for Rational Sex Offense Laws and the mother and grandmother of children who have suffered on every side of this issue.