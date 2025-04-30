Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Arizona’s disability services are funded for now, but that could change

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//April 30, 2025//

Home>Featured News>

Arizona’s disability services are funded for now, but that could change

Grace Hayley, who advocated for continued disability funding for her twin brother, Caleb, thanks House Majority Whip Julie Willoughby and Assistant House Minority Leader Nancy Gutierrez on April 30, 2025, for having crafted the deal to keep the dollars flowing. With them is Jason Snead, a member of the Arizona Developmental Disability Planning Council, and Brandi Coon, the parent of a child with a disability. (Howard Fischer / Capitol Media Services)

Arizona’s disability services are funded for now, but that could change

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//April 30, 2025//

Gov. Katie Hobbs said on April 30 that the new deal to continue funding for disability services still leaves a fight ahead to continue the dollars after June 30.

At a ceremony with affected families, the governor acknowledged that it took a bipartisan effort to find $122 million just before services would have been cut off. And she had particular praise for the two party leaders who crafted the package.

However, the governor said that discussions have yet to start on the budget for the new fiscal year, which begins in just two months. This comes as economists are telling state officials that the revenues they were anticipating might not develop.

Hobbs said she has seen those predictions.

“I don’t have all the answers right now,” she said. “But you know what my priorities are, which are in line with Arizonans’ priorities. And I’m going to fight for a budget that protects those.”

The deal protects the funding for a program known as Parents as Paid Caregivers.

It was started during Covid when parents of children with developmental disabilities found they could not get individuals to help them with services. And it initially was funded with Medicaid dollars.

But the federal share dried up last year. And Hobbs made a decision – Republican lawmakers said without their knowledge – to have the state pick up the difference.

However, those state dollars were not sufficient to cover the current budget year.

Hobbs credited House Majority Whip Julie Willoughby of Chandler and Rep. Nancy Gutierrez of Tucson, the assistant House minority leader, with devising a plan that provided the dollars. In exchange Hobbs agreed to some new restrictions against the governor and state agencies from entering into any new deals for federal dollars – dollars that might later disappear – without legislative approval.

Now the question is what happens after June 30.

“It absolutely is a priority to protect this funding in the ongoing budget,” the governor said. “And I’m sure it will be part of the negotiations.”

Tags: hobbs, Division of Developmental Disabilities, governor, budget, disability services, funding

Related Content

An elections official counts mail-in ballots on the first day of tabulation, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

American-made voting equipment might not be ready by 2029

Key Points: Pending legislation demands all tabulation equipment must be sourced in the U.S. by 2029 [...]

April 30, 2025

Sen. Kavanagh pushes preferred pronoun and bathroom bans for students

Key Points: The two bills aim to ban the use of students’ preferred pronouns and bathrooms Bot[...]

April 29, 2025
A medical professional stamps a newborn baby's foot onto an official birth record.

State Republicans propose ban on birth certificate changes for transgender Arizonans

Key Points: Lawmaker says transgender Arizonans can’t amend their birth certificates Their mea[...]

April 29, 2025

Candidates for key 2026 races have begun fundraising

Key Points:  Candidates for the 2026 elections have begun reporting their campaign finances Gov[...]

April 28, 2025
A form 1014 U.S. tax form

Dear IRS, Arizona wants its $20 million back.

Key Points: Arizona filed a lawsuit to recover $20 million taken from Arizona taxpayers by the IRS [...]

April 28, 2025

Private schools, public teams: Should public school sports be open to private school students?

Key Points: Legislation would allow private school students to compete on public school sports teams [...]

April 28, 2025

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.