Morning Scoop: Saving Water, Securing the Future: City Conservation Efforts

Arizona is facing one of the longest droughts in modern history, with reduced water from the Colorado River and hotter, drier conditions ahead. In response, cities like Gilbert, Phoenix, and Surprise are leading innovative water conservation programs that educate residents and businesses on efficient water use. Join us as conservation leaders share the results of their efforts and how these programs are helping secure a sustainable water future for the Valley.
