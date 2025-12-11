Morning Scoop: Unlocking potential by turning Arizona’s priorities into economic gains

Arizona voters agree on a path forward — now discover what acting on it could unlock for our state. The Center for the Future of Arizona and Rounds Consulting Group will share findings from their Unlocking Potential report, which reveals broad, cross-party consensus in five key areas: childcare, dual enrollment, post-secondary attainment, housing affordability and transportation infrastructure.

Watch as panelists explore how advancing these shared priorities can strengthen Arizona’s workforce, expand economic opportunity, and generate meaningful long-term gains for communities across the state. This free Morning Scoop webinar highlights actionable insights and pathways for leaders, organizations and policymakers working to support Arizona’s future.