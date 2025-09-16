Morning Scoop: Coalition for protecting Arizona’s lifeline

Join us for a timely panel — sponsored by Central Arizona Project — on the importance of the Colorado River and CAP to communities across our state. Millions of Arizonans depend on the Colorado River and this supply is threatened due to drought, overallocation and the unwillingness of some to help protect its future. Hear from local mayors about how they are fostering a culture of responsible and smart water use, and how they have come together to protect and defend Arizona’s lifeline through the Coalition to Protect Arizona’s Lifeline.