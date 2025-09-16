Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Morning Scoop: Coalition for protecting Arizona’s lifeline

bblasdell//September 16, 2025//

Home>Morning Scoop>

Morning Scoop: Coalition for protecting Arizona’s lifeline

Morning Scoop: Coalition for protecting Arizona’s lifeline

bblasdell//September 16, 2025//

Join us for a timely panel — sponsored by Central Arizona Project — on the importance of the Colorado River and CAP to communities across our state. Millions of Arizonans depend on the Colorado River and this supply is threatened due to drought, overallocation and the unwillingness of some to help protect its future. Hear from local mayors about how they are fostering a culture of responsible and smart water use, and how they have come together to protect and defend Arizona’s lifeline through the Coalition to Protect Arizona’s Lifeline.

Tags: Morning Scoop, Colorado River, Arizona Capitol Times, Coalition to Protect Arizona’s Lifeline

Related Content

Morning Scoop: AZ Opportunity – Building Arizona’s Workforce for a Stronger Future

AZ Opportunity is a bold initiative from the Arizona Board of Regents aimed at unlocking the full potential of[...]

May 23, 2025

Morning Scoop: Saving Water, Securing the Future: City Conservation Efforts

Arizona is facing one of the longest droughts in modern history, with reduced water from the Colorado River an[...]

May 2, 2025
job growth, Arizona

Morning Scoop: AZ Workforce: Building Tomorrow’s Talent Ecosystem

In this edition of the Morning Scoop, we examine the key challenges facing Arizona’s workforce, including an[...]

February 12, 2025

Morning Scoop: Housing Affordability

Housing affordability is a complex issue impacting large and small communities across the United States, inclu[...]

February 10, 2025

Morning Scoop: Arizona Students Still Missing Too Much School

Chronic absenteeism is an issue that can’t be ignored. Despite improvements, new research from Helios Educat[...]

February 3, 2025

Clean-energy investments in Arizona fueling environmental sustainability and economic development

https://youtu.be/NsABAVbaWi0?si=Qtm-DHvmKpB342A2   New federal investments, fueled by recently pass[...]

October 11, 2024

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.