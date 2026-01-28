Morning Scoop: What makes a good election?

New statewide research from Center for the Future of Arizona reveals striking agreement on the core principles of fair, secure elections, broad trust in election administrators, and strong public support for improving the voter experience heading into 2026.

Join host Steve Goldstein for a Morning Scoop conversation unpacking the survey’s key findings — from views on early voting, ballot drop-offs, to concerns about misinformation and trusted sources of election information, and investments in election administration.

This timely discussion will offer a fact-based look at what Arizonans value most when it comes to elections — and what that means for policymakers, election officials, and the broader civic community.