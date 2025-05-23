Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Morning Scoop: AZ Opportunity – Building Arizona’s Workforce for a Stronger Future

bblasdell//May 23, 2025//

AZ Opportunity is a bold initiative from the Arizona Board of Regents aimed at unlocking the full potential of higher education to drive economic growth, support high-demand industries, and ensure every Arizonan has access to opportunity. With a focus on access, health care, innovation, and future-ready campuses, this initiative helps keep Arizona competitive and prepared for what’s next.

Tags: AZ Opportunity, Arizona Board of Regents

