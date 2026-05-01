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Morning Scoop: Facing the Future with Workforce & Apprenticeship Solutions

Staff//May 1, 2026//

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Morning Scoop: Facing the Future with Workforce & Apprenticeship Solutions

Morning Scoop: Facing the Future with Workforce & Apprenticeship Solutions

Staff//May 1, 2026//

Sponsored By

In this recorded conversation from National Apprenticeship Week, host Steve Goldstein sits down with industry leaders to explore workforce challenges shaping today’s economy and how apprenticeship programs are helping close critical gaps. Watch as they discuss what’s working, where challenges remain, and the role apprenticeships play in building a stronger workforce pipeline for long-term economic growth.

Tags: workforce, Morning Scoop, job creation, arizona employers, apprencticeship, economy, Arizona employees

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