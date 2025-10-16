Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Morning Scoop: Fleet Modernization and Major Savings for Arizona

Staff//October 16, 2025//

Join us for a timely discussion on fleet modernization, featuring new research that shows how state and local governments can save millions of dollars over the next decade by replacing retiring fleet vehicles with EVs. Panelists will share experiences with fleet modernization, recent advancements in charging infrastructure coming to Arizona highways, as well as opportunities to advance local policies and programs. As governments and businesses evaluate their fleets, incorporating zero-emission vehicles and infrastructure to their operations are solutions that can deliver economic, environmental, and public health benefits.

Many of the resources below were highlighted during the webinar and offer a wealth of additional information about Arizona’s electric vehicle infrastructure, air quality, and related planning efforts. Explore the links to dive deeper into data, reports, and state initiatives shaping the future of clean transportation.

  • AFDC: TransAtlas
    Interactive map from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center showing vehicle density by fuel type (including electric vehicles) at the state level.
  • AFDC: Electric Vehicle Registrations by State
    Table showing the number of registered all-electric vehicles by state based on the latest available registration data.
  • AFDC: Alternative Fueling Stations by State
    Summary of alternative fueling station counts by state, including electric, hydrogen, natural gas, propane, ethanol, and biodiesel.
  • Arizona PIRG: Electric Vehicle Fleets
    Resource from Arizona PIRG Education Fund providing information and updates on electric vehicle fleet initiatives in Arizona.
  • ADOT: EV Plan Website
    Arizona Department of Transportation’s hub for electric vehicle infrastructure planning and public engagement, including the Arizona Planning for EV Charging Stations initiative and statewide deployment updates.
  • ADOT: 2025 EV Charging Deployment Plan (PDF)
    The latest version of ADOT’s Electric Vehicle Charging Deployment Plan, detailing statewide strategy, site selection criteria, and implementation priorities for 2025.
  • American Lung Association: State of the Air
    Annual State of the Air report grading U.S. cities and counties on ozone and particle pollution, with insights on public health and clean air progress.
