Morning Scoop: Fleet Modernization and Major Savings for Arizona

Join us for a timely discussion on fleet modernization, featuring new research that shows how state and local governments can save millions of dollars over the next decade by replacing retiring fleet vehicles with EVs. Panelists will share experiences with fleet modernization, recent advancements in charging infrastructure coming to Arizona highways, as well as opportunities to advance local policies and programs. As governments and businesses evaluate their fleets, incorporating zero-emission vehicles and infrastructure to their operations are solutions that can deliver economic, environmental, and public health benefits.

