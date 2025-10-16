Morning Scoop: Fleet Modernization and Major Savings for Arizona

Staff//October 16, 2025//
Join us for a timely discussion on fleet modernization, featuring new research that shows how state and local governments can save millions of dollars over the next decade by replacing retiring fleet vehicles with EVs. Panelists will share experiences with fleet modernization, recent advancements in charging infrastructure coming to Arizona highways, as well as opportunities to advance local policies and programs. As governments and businesses evaluate their fleets, incorporating zero-emission vehicles and infrastructure to their operations are solutions that can deliver economic, environmental, and public health benefits.
Many of the resources below were highlighted during the webinar and offer a wealth of additional information about Arizona’s electric vehicle infrastructure, air quality, and related planning efforts. Explore the links to dive deeper into data, reports, and state initiatives shaping the future of clean transportation.
