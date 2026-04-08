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Morning Scoop: A Coalition for Protecting Arizona’s Lifeline

Staff//April 8, 2026//

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Morning Scoop: A Coalition for Protecting Arizona’s Lifeline

The Central Arizona Project (CAP) canal, Friday, March 6, 2015 near Fountain Hills, Ariz. The 336-mile long system is the largest single resource of renewable water supplies in Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Morning Scoop: A Coalition for Protecting Arizona’s Lifeline

Staff//April 8, 2026//

Arizona’s Colorado River water supply is at risk, with current proposals potentially impacting the state more than any other. Despite using less water today than in the 1950s, ongoing drought and increasing demand continue to strain the system.

Millions of Arizonans rely on this vital resource, and leaders across the state are focused on strengthening long-term water security and economic resilience.

Join Steve Goldstein for a discussion on the challenges facing the Colorado River — and what it will take to protect Arizona’s future.

Tags: Arizona water shortage, water, Coalition for Protecting Arizona’s Lifeline, Colorado River, Water supply, Morning Scoop

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