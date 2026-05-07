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AZ Opportunity: Driving Arizona’s workforce toward a stronger, competitive future

Staff//May 7, 2026//

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AZ Opportunity: Driving Arizona’s workforce toward a stronger, competitive future

AZ Opportunity: Driving Arizona’s workforce toward a stronger, competitive future

Staff//May 7, 2026//

Arizona’s civic and business leaders joined host Steve Goldstein to discuss AZ Opportunity, a bold initiative from the Arizona Board of Regents aimed at strengthening the state’s economy by expanding access to higher education, supporting workforce development in high-demand fields, and leveraging university research to keep Arizona competitive.

Tags: Arizona Board of Regents, Steve Goldstein, ABOR, AZ Opportunity, Morning Scoop

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