GED offers a second chance for Arizona’s non-graduates

Life doesn’t always stick to a script. For some, high school graduation isn’t an option. There can be many unexpected hardships that force teenagers to leave school without graduating, such as becoming parents at a young age, working to support their families, or having to deal with relentless bullying. In fact, research from Together Against Bullying highlights that bullying causes 1 in 10 students to drop out of school.

Then COVID-19 happened, and Arizona was severely affected. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Arizona’s on-time graduation rate fell from 79% in 2018–19 to 77% in 2021–22, while the national average rose from 86% to 87% over the same period. Clearly, the pandemic only exacerbated the inequalities and challenges that our education system already faced.

So, what happens when someone fails to obtain their high school diploma? For Arizona residents, the stakes are grim. Nearly 10.6% of adults over 25 lack a high school credential, slightly higher than the national average of 10.2% collected from the annual report of America’s Health Ranking. This divide often locks people into lower-paying jobs and restricts career advancement opportunities.​ Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that workers aged 25 and over without a high school diploma had the highest unemployment rate of 5.6% and the lowest median weekly earnings of $708 among all education levels in 2023.

Apart from this, high school dropouts are disproportionately affected by poverty and lack of sufficient access to health care, stable employment, and other basic needs. These challenges have a direct and harmful effect on their health and well-being.

This is the reason why second chances matter so much. The GED (General Educational Development) can present another path for those who didn’t finish high school. In 1942, the U.S. Armed Forces created this test to provide World War II veterans who left high school early with a means of proving academic proficiency and to qualify them for civilian employment or higher education. It was later expanded to the general population in 1947. It is the most popular route for receiving a high school equivalency diploma. For $173, Arizonans can take all four GED subject tests plus the required state civics exam. This is a small price for a credential that can unlock countless opportunities.

There are plenty of resources available within Maricopa County for adults wishing to take GED testing to obtain their equivalency diploma. For example, state-funded preparatory programs at Rio Salado College and Frank X. Gordon Adult Education Center offer free GED classes. Nonprofit organizations such as the ACYR (Arizona Center for Youth Resources), CPLC (Chicanos Por La Causa), Friendly House, and Literacy Volunteers of Maricopa County provide free or sliding-scale classes. For young adults aged 16 to 24 years old, the government-run Phoenix Job Corps Center offers GED prep classes and testing (as well as seven vocational training programs) at no cost.

In addition, many of these programs offer flexibility. Adult learners can choose online or in-person classes with schedules that work for them. Not to mention that these preparatory programs can help rebuild foundational literacy skills, restore confidence, and reignite passion to pursue one’s dream career. Employers widely recognize the credential as equal to a high school diploma, and high scorers can even earn college credits, trimming time and tuition costs for degree pathways.

Success isn’t necessarily about the finish line — it’s about not giving up even if you must start multiple times. Pursuing scholarly credentials shows enlightenment and determination. The GED is just one way for someone to obtain a legalized credential, but it signifies proof of hard work, it’s a tool that can open doors, and it’s a gentle reminder that people can rewrite their futures and that second chances are always within reach.

Andrew M. Hurst is a GED instructor and coordinator at Phoenix Job Corps Center and a part-time faculty member at Rio Salado College, helping hundreds of adults transform their futures through education.