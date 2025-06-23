New ESA handbook approved by State Board of Education

Key Points:

ESA Handbook approved by State Board after lengthy drafting and deliberation

Department of Education subbed price caps for framework to evaluate purchases

Department, lawmakers and parents tried and failed to find final consensus

After months of meetings and pages of public comment, the State Board of Education signed off on the annual Empowerment Scholarship Account Handbook at a meeting on June 23. Approval did not come without lingering doubts from a sect of parents and a coalition of lawmakers as the Arizona Department of Education made some, but not every, concession in the final draft.

Deliberation over the annual policy manual and guidebook for ESA accountholders started in October with the convening of an ESA Parent Handbook committee.

The committee forwarded a draft in December, which was then tinkered with by the state Department of Education and eventually presented to the State Board and the public in March.

The first attempt caught immediate flak for the inclusion of price limits.

Under the initial draft handbook, ESA accountholders would be barred from spending more than $2,000 on personal laptops and computers, $4,000 on instruments, $2,500 on physical education equipment, $2,500 on a playground, $3,000 on a SmartBoard, $1,500 on tools for vocational education and $500 annually on home economic equipment.

State Superintendent Tom Horne said the limits aligned with the department’s responsibility to ensure purchases in the program are both educational and reasonably priced.

Those opposed to the price limits claimed the department overstepped its authority and contended the policy could stand to impact home-schooling students and students with disabilities by denying purchases prudent to education.

The second draft, published in April, was not much different. Instead of using “limits,” the department opted for “coverage amounts,” and made it clearer that students with disabilities could seek an exemption from price caps with a note from a doctor.

Concern from ESA accountholders continued, and then legislators entered the fray, leading Horne and the state board to delay consideration of a draft handbook to June as the department negotiated with lawmakers and sought more parent input.

By the time today’s meeting came around, ESA director John Ward said the department, lawmakers, and parents failed to find total consensus throughout meetings and negotiations.

“Are we all in 100% agreement on it? No,” Ward said. “But we’re certainly a lot closer than we were a couple of months ago.”

Ward said the department addressed the “most notorious issue” — spending caps — by trading in price caps for a framework the department can use to assess purchases.

The latest handbook uses a three-point process for approving purchases: A review of the specific circumstances and educational needs of a student; a check on whether the department previously approved the item; and a study on whether the cost and quantity of the item meets education needs when weighed against other available alternatives.

The department also added a provision allowing certified special education teachers to provide notes to support purchases for students with disabilities.

Parents who spoke in opposition to the handbook claimed the language introduced new uncertainty in what would and would not be approved.

Lawmakers still had their problems with the draft, too, and sent a letter on the morning of June 23 claiming an “outpouring of constituent concern regarding the legality” of the handbook.

The 12 representatives and two Senators who signed on claimed they did not have a full opportunity to review the handbook.

To start, though, they flagged one provision requiring additional documentation for purchases, and another allowing for changes to adjust to best practices as “very likely unlawful and unenforceable because they are unintelligible, arbitrary and inconsistent with state law.”

The lawmakers claimed the department’s role is to ensure compliance with statute and established rules, “not creating or modifying rules at will.”

Board members pressed Ward on the questions of legality raised by legislators, a schism Ward attributed to philosophical differences.

He said some lawmakers and parents are of the opinion that the only limitation on purchases should be the amount of money deposited in the account. Ward maintained the department’s power and fiduciary responsibility to ensure purchases are a legitimate expense of taxpayer dollars.

Board president Katherine Haley raised the question of the new process to determine allowable items, inquiring how the department planned to keep an objective standard and whether the department had contemplated a delineated allowable and disallowable item list.

Ward said the framework was about as close as they could get to clarity.

“Parents have the ability to engage in and shop in a massive open market,” Ward said.

Ward said any exhaustive list would be “impossible” and a “fool’s errand.”

“The idea that we would ever have this very objective checklist that we used to go through to say something is allowable or not is probably just never going to happen in the education freedom space,” Ward said. “What might be allowable and approvable for one student may not be allowable and approvable for another student.”

The board was then tasked with either approving the handbook as is, rejecting it and again adopting the current version, last approved in 2023, or sending the department back to the drawing board.

In the end, the board approved the ESA handbook 8-1, with Haley voting no.

Board member Daniel Corr told Ward to “prove your critics wrong.”

“Parents, we have heard you. Hard caps have been removed. Concessions have been made. Negotiations have occurred. Yes, ambiguity still exists,” Corr said. “We have a choice to trust, empower and hold accountable the department, or we can go to our worst fears and believe that cannot be done, and it will be discriminatory or not effective. I’m going to choose the former.”

The 2025-2026 ESA Handbook will take effect on July 1.