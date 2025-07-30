Ex-Sen. Wadsack seeks donations for lawsuit against Tucson

Key Points:

Wadsack claims city of Tucson violated her civil rights during traffic stop

She claims stop was targeted, costing her election bid

She seeks public donations to continue court case

Former state Sen. Justine Wadsack is seeking donations she says are necessary to keep her lawsuit against the city of Tucson alive.

Wadsack confirmed to Capitol Media Services that she has set up a page at GiveSendGo, a web site that collects both money and prayers, in hopes of raising the $75,000 she says she needs to pay attorney Dennis Wilenchik.

“As you may have heard, I’m taking legal action against the City of Tucson and members of its police department for violating my civil rights and corrupting the 2024 election process,’’ she wrote on the website. “The situation is not just about a traffic stop — it’s about a leftist city government weaponizing its power against political opponents and silencing those who dare to challenge its radical agenda.’’

Wadsack, a Republican, is suing over a 2024 traffic stop by Tucson police and eventual citation that she claims was politically motivated.

Wadsack said she has collected about $1,700 from the site, and about $6,300 from other sources.

What makes all of this significant is that Wilenchik asked U.S. District Judge Jennifer Zipps last week for permission to withdraw from the case — and to do so without Wadsack’s consent.

Wilenchik declined to tell the judge the reason, saying it was “professional considerations.”

But Wadsack said that motion was based on financial considerations: She’s short of cash to pay her attorney.

“I had to take time to move,” she said, something that cost money.

Wadsack had represented LD 17, which consists of areas on the northern and eastern edge of Pima County and into Pinal County, but now lives in Gilbert. She said there were “personal reasons” for the move.

“Living in the Tucson area while suing the Tucson municipality was no longer safe for my family and I,” she said.

Wadsack said there were “many death threats” and there was “tampering with my car, things like that.”

All this is occurring against the backdrop of Wilenchik’s motion to withdraw.

He filed suit in January on her behalf following a 2024 incident in which she was stopped by a Tucson police officer who said she was driving 71 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Speedway Boulevard.

She did not get a ticket at the time because of a provision in the Arizona Constitution that bars lawmakers from being arrested during the legislative session. Driving 20 miles or more over the speed limit is a criminal offense.

But Wadsack did get a citation after the session was over. It was dismissed after she took a defensive driving course.

That, however, was not the end. Wadsack, through Wilenchik, claimed she was the victim of a conspiracy by Tucson police and other city officials to keep her silent. And she said it was all part of a plan that resulted in her losing her 2024 reelection campaign.

A hearing on Tucson’s bid to have the case thrown out had been set for July 30, but then came Wilenchik’s request for withdrawal, and Zipps ordered Wadsack to be in court the same day.

On July 29, she asked for a delay, saying her daughter had been seriously injured, was in a hospital in Scottsdale and she needed to be there. Zipps granted the motion, delaying anything further — including Tucson’s motion to dismiss — until Aug. 19.

Wadsack said that Wilenchik now “stands by the case.”

Wilenchik would not comment. But as of July 30, he had not withdrawn his request to Zipps to allow him to drop Wasack as a client.

As to those death threats that she said forced her to move, Wadsack did not provide any corroborating evidence, nor did she file any police reports to back up those allegations.

But she said they are real.

“I know a couple were by strangers at meetings,” Wadsack said. “But others were sent to my family and me.”

And why no police reports?

“We were very afraid to turn them into the very municipality I’m suing,” she said. “See why I left?