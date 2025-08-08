What 2025 says about the state of Arizona’s democracy

The deterioration of democracy into fascism is not an inevitability, but only if we step up and do something about it. This past legislative session was filled with initiatives aimed at disenfranchising Arizona voters, particularly voters of color, voters with disabilities, rural voters, voters on tribal land, and anyone who depends on early voting and vote centers to be able to exercise their right to vote while also maintaining their busy lives.

Every single one of the anti-voter initiatives passed both houses of our state Legislature. If it were not for Gov. Katie Hobbs’ veto pen, come 2026, Arizona voters would have faced fewer opportunities to vote, more confusing processes, and fewer rights than the year before.

That is not the vision of democracy that Arizonans want, but the reality is that conspiracy-driven, anti-voter politicians are hell bent on creating it by throwing a wrench into our existing systems, casting doubt on the validity of our elections, and undermining our democracy.

Take the situation in Maricopa County, for example. Newly elected county recorder Justin Heap, who has a record of flirting with election denialism, is at odds with the Maricopa Board of County Supervisors in his attempt to wrest checks and balances away from the Board of County Supervisors and empower his own office. However, with the recent mailing mishap to Maricopa voters from the County Recorder’s Office, it’s clear that paying closer attention to the needs of voters is where the Recorder’s Office should focus.

To put it simply, the threat level to our democracy is high, and the individuals perpetuating the damage are the politicians stoking the most fear surrounding our systems. This legislative session, Arizonans were able to avoid the worst of the attacks on their voting rights. Still, if there is one thing that is abundantly clear – future attacks are inevitable.

As we look toward the 2026 midterms, we know that the ongoing onslaught of anti-voter measures, confusion and doubt surrounding our voting procedures, and threats to our democratic norms will continue.

My ask to fellow Arizonans is to resist these attempts to subvert our democracy. Resist the fear, know your rights, and proudly cast your vote with confidence. For many of us, the simple act of voting is one of the fundamental levers we have to directly shape the world we want to live in. Let’s not give up that power nor allow bad actors to take it away. Stand up. Speak out. Vote.

Alex Gulotta is Arizona state director of All Voting is Local Action. He is a poverty law advocate.