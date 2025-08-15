Arizona must reform its employment and unemployment insurance laws

Dear Governor Hobbs and members of the Arizona State Legislature, I am writing as a concerned Arizonan to address our state’s at-will employment laws, which I have seen cause profound damage. These laws erode trust between employees and employers, creating a system where a person’s livelihood can be tied to a manager’s personal whims rather than their professional merit.

My personal experience with abrupt termination without cause or notice is a painful example of this failure, but I am not alone. This constant fear of arbitrary firing creates a culture of silence where employees cannot speak up against wrongdoing, which harms both companies and the state’s economy.

A better model already exists. Montana is the only state to have moved away from the at-will model with its Wrongful Discharge from Employment Act. This law requires employers to have “just cause” to fire an employee who has completed their probationary period. A study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that this law reversed a period of market uncertainty and restored Montana’s annual employment growth rate by a statistically significant 0.46 percentage points. This proves that a fair system benefits everyone.

This widespread system of fairness is also present in many international economies. The U.S. at-will model is an anomaly; most developed countries, including much of Europe and Canada, require employers to provide a “just cause” for termination. These systems provide a stable foundation for the workforce, leading to higher job security and greater employee trust, which directly contributes to long-term economic stability.

Additionally, the high turnover and “unemployment epidemic” are often self-inflicted wounds for employers. A report from the Center for American Progress estimates that the cost to replace an employee can be as high as one-fifth of that worker’s annual salary. These high turnover costs drain our state’s businesses of resources that could be used for growth and innovation.

I urge you to take immediate action: convene a task force to study the Montana model and begin a public dialogue on this critical issue. We must pass legislation that would even the employment relationship, creating a system that is fair and just for all parties. The stability of our economy and the well-being of our citizens depend on it.

Thomas M. Chavez is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a resident of Arizona.