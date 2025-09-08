When conservatives need them, the Arizona Free Enterprise Club falls short

For many years, the Arizona Free Enterprise Club (AZFEC) served as an important watchdog for conservative causes, engaging at all levels to protect Arizonans from the overreach of big government and the harmful policy ideas of the left. However, as of late, the one-time bellwether of the right has lost its way, compromising its principles and abandoning conservative causes when Republicans need them most.

The AZFEC describes itself as “the leading organization in the state dedicated to advancing a pro-growth, limited government agenda in Arizona.” While the AZFEC is involved in many policy issues, recently they’ve placed a particular focus on stopping legislative efforts that misuse taxpayer funds or promote corporate welfare. To bring attention to the issue, the group has a dedicated webpage that exposes policy proposals that aim to redistribute funds from taxpayers to large corporations. Conspicuously missing? Any mention of HB 2704 — a bill signed into law by Gov. Katie Hobbs in June that allocates up to $500 million in taxpayer funds for renovations to Chase Field. While the Arizona Freedom Caucus did all they could do to stop this bill, the AZFEC was nowhere to be found, turning a blind eye to crony capitalism and abandoning the conservative cause.

When an organization such as this ignores its principles on a particular issue, how do you determine the cause of the hypocrisy? Follow the money! Advocacy groups usually do not take up causes that go against the interests of their wealthy donors. A quick look through an organization like AZFEC’s publicly available tax filings often reveals the donors, and therefore the true motivations, behind their actions.

Unfortunately, the AZFEC’s abandonment of conservatives is not limited to just the Arizona Legislature. Despite being very vocal in their opposition to Green New Deal-style energy policy, the AZFEC has been missing in action to support (and in fact sometimes a hindrance to) the Arizona Corporation Commission as it has moved to roll back environmental mandates and enact an energy dominance agenda in the state.

Since 2023, the past and current ACC have killed wasteful solar and EV programs and proposals that would’ve effectively banned natural gas use in homes while it approved four new or expanded natural gas power plants, among other conservative reforms. Perhaps most notable, this month, the ACC voted to repeal Arizona’s Renewable Energy Standard — a conservative energy policy achievement 19 years in the making. In all of these instances, conservative commissioners executed their agenda in the face of heavy pressure and theatrics from special interest environmental groups like the Sierra Club, Chispa Arizona and SWEEP. Despite several opportunities to advocate in support of these conservative energy policies and push back on the radical far left groups, the AZFEC was completely absent.

The AZFEC boldly proclaims that they are “fearless when it comes to taking on the establishment and the left.” However, their failure to stand up to their wealthy donors, the embodiment of Arizona’s establishment, and their unwillingness to support the conservative revolution at the ACC calls into question their dedication to fighting the radical policies they claim to oppose. Until AZFEC does more to support conservative policy, it is reasonable for Republicans to wonder if the organization is not driven by principles, but rather just another lobbying vessel for those who can afford to use it.

Craig Berland serves as the Chairman of the Maricopa County Republican Committee. He is a retired aerospace CEO, lifelong conservative Republican, and community leader in Gilbert, Arizona. He is an active political volunteer and pilot who uses his aircraft to support veterans and Republican candidates.

Shelby Busch serves as the 1st Vice Chair of the Maricopa County Republican Committee. She is a lifelong Republican, grassroots organizer, and party leader focused on strengthening election integrity, legislative engagement, and collaboration between the Maricopa County Republican Committee, local precinct leaders, and community organizations.