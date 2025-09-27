Arizona Corporation Commission: Saving money for who?

The Arizona Corporation Commission was created with a simple mission: to look out for everyday Arizonans. It was never meant to be a tool for utilities or special interests, but rather a safeguard for the people who pay their bills each month and depend on affordable, reliable energy.

So why did the commission just vote unanimously to move forward with repealing Arizona’s energy efficiency standards? Whose money are they really trying to save?

Energy efficiency has always been one of the smartest investments we can make. It lowers utility bills, reduces wasted energy and saves real dollars for ratepayers, Republicans and Democrats alike. Families and small businesses benefit directly when their homes, schools and workplaces use less energy to do the same job. Efficiency programs are consistently ranked among the cheapest resources available, far less expensive than building new fossil fuel plants or passing on higher costs to ratepayers.

But instead of strengthening these programs, the ACC is dismantling them. The repeal process is not yet final, but by voting to begin formal rulemaking, the commission is signaling a willingness to strip away policies that save Arizonans money and improve our quality of life. It’s hard to square this with the commission’s constitutional mandate to protect the public.

This is not a partisan issue. Republicans want to save money just as much as Democrats or independents. Energy efficiency has nothing to do with political ideology, it’s about common sense. A more efficient air conditioner or water heater saves families hundreds of dollars a year. Weatherizing a home can cut energy waste and keep people cooler during deadly heat waves. Small businesses depend on efficiency programs to lower operating costs and stay competitive.

By moving to repeal, the commission is effectively saying: saving money for who? For utilities, which profit when we use more energy. Not for the average Arizonan, who is already facing rising bills and record heat.

The good news is this decision isn’t final. The commission will hold public comment hearings on Dec. 1. Those hearings are our opportunity to push back and remind commissioners who they are supposed to serve. When Arizonans speak with a united voice, it makes a difference.

The ACC was created to be a watchdog for the people. It’s time to hold it accountable to that mission. I invite you parents, students, business owners, retirees and anyone who cares about saving money and protecting our communities to show up in December and make your voice heard.

Because at the end of the day, efficiency saves money. The real question is: saving money for who?

Ylenia Aguilar is a member of the Central Arizona Water Conservation Board and serves as the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Organizer in Arizona.