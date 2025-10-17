While Washington spirals, Arizona Democrats deliver real results

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs holds up her signed repeal of Arizona’s near-total abortion ban, May 2, 2024, at the Capitol in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

In Donald Trump’s Washington, chaos and cruelty are the norm. Politicians bicker, extremists grandstand, and government grinds to a halt. But here in Arizona, House Democrats are showing a different way forward — one rooted in results, not rhetoric.

Over the past several months, our caucus has traveled across the state for our Democrats Deliver Tour, visiting the hospitals, veterans’ courts, food banks, community colleges, and homeless shelters where our budget investments are changing lives.

At Sage Memorial Hospital in Ganado, we met with Navajo Nation leaders and local health care providers who will soon have a new dialysis treatment center thanks to millions we fought for in this year’s budget. The new facility will provide life-saving care, reduce travel times, and improve health outcomes for patients living with advanced kidney disease. For too long, Native communities have been told to make do with less. We’re changing that.

In Phoenix, alongside Gov. Katie Hobbs, House Democrats rolled up their sleeves at St. Mary’s Food Bank, packing food boxes and celebrating the work we did to deliver 10 million free school meals to working-class students in Arizona’s public schools. Because no student in the wealthiest nation in human history should go hungry.

At the Veterans Treatment Court in Lake Havasu City, we saw what happens when compassion meets accountability. Our new Homes for Heroes initiative — a landmark effort designed to end veteran homelessness and expand veteran treatment courts statewide — is giving Arizona’s veterans a real path to recovery and stability. To every veteran who raised their hand and served, House Democrats see you and stand by you.

In Tucson, we toured Pima Community College, where we celebrated the state’s unprecedented investment in the Community College Promise Program, which will provide full-tuition scholarships for working-class students who are striving for better jobs. We also toured a health care training facility to witness firsthand the impact our smart investments are having in training the next generation of health care professionals. And we learned about how our funding for adult basic education is helping Arizonans build skills and careers that actually pay the bills.

Alongside Attorney General Kris Mayes, we met with law enforcement leaders who help run the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. House Democrats secured new resources to help these brave officers track and arrest pedophiles who exploit children online. We were proud to learn that our investment is already having an impact – prosecutors announced that they recently secured a 20-year prison sentence for a man in Gila County who was convicted of child sexual exploitation.

And at our last stop, we held a roundtable discussion at Keys to Change, which provides shelter, counseling, and job support to Arizonans facing homelessness. Democrats secured $15.5 million this year to bring struggling Arizonans off of the streets and to keep vulnerable families in their homes by offering rental and utility assistance.

From urban Phoenix to rural Ganado, from liberal Tucson to conservative Lake Havasu City, one thing was clear everywhere we went: Arizona House Democrats are delivering for all Arizonans — not just for one region or one party.

These visits reminded us what governing should look like: listening, learning and delivering. While Washington Republicans wage culture wars, attack Medicaid, and shut down the government, Arizona House Democrats are feeding children, supporting veterans, expanding health care, and keeping our kids safe from online predators.

That’s the difference between chaos and competence. Between petulant politics and public service.

Because at the end of the day, Arizonans don’t want extremist rhetoric — they want earnest results. And that’s exactly what House Democrats are delivering.

Rep. Oscar De Los Santos is the Arizona House Democratic leader.