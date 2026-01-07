Arizona ratepayers aren’t paying for water — they’re paying for global investment capital

Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water in the Arizona heat on July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Recent coverage of proposed water and sewer rate increases for customers of Picacho water and wastewater utilities in Pinal County has framed them as “long-overdue” and as an inevitable correction after years without rate adjustments.

That narrative oversimplifies the situation and misses the real story.

What residents are being asked to pay for today is not aging pipes or overdue maintenance. It is a new ownership and financing model imposed after the acquisition of the local utilities by JW Water Holdings, backed by the international infrastructure investment firm CVC DIF.

Same system. Very different economics.

The water and sewer systems serving our community did not suddenly change overnight. The same pipes deliver the same water to the same customers. Service levels have not dramatically expanded.

What has changed is the cost structure.

Following the acquisition of Picacho utilities, projected operating expenses are set to increase by approximately $1.4 million, a 57% jump. This increase is not driven by new treatment plants, major system expansions, or emergency infrastructure failures. It reflects new layers of corporate overhead, management costs, and financing requirements associated with private-equity ownership.

At the same time, the proposed financial model extracts nearly $2 million annually in operating profit, resulting in an operating margin of roughly 35%.

Those numbers matter because they tell a very different story than “long-overdue rate adjustment.”

Customers are underwriting investor returns

Water utilities are regulated monopolies. Customers cannot choose a competitor. Revenues are stabilized by regulation, and financial risk is limited. That is precisely why utilities are regulated in the first place.

When such a monopoly is acquired by a global investment fund, the economic priorities change. The utility must now support:

Investor return targets

Corporate and advisory fees

Financing structures designed for international capital markets

None of these costs improve water quality, reliability, or public safety. Yet under the proposed rates, local households are being asked to absorb them.

Simply put, the utility did not become more expensive to operate. The utility simply became more expensive to own.

Calling this increase “long-overdue” implies that residents somehow failed to pay their fair share in the past. In reality, utility rates were largely sufficient for many years under the prior ownership model. Modest, fair and reasonable rate increases to cover increased operating expenses could and should be expected. The “rate shock” appears only after the acquisition and resulting capital structures which may prioritize international investor interests over Arizona consumers.

This is not what regulation is meant to do

Arizona’s regulatory system exists to balance two interests: ensuring utilities can recover reasonable and prudent costs, while protecting customers from monopoly abuse.

The Arizona Corporation Commission has long recognized that ratepayers are not obligated to guarantee private investment strategies or subsidize acquisition-driven cost increases that primarily benefit investors.

Ratepayers should not be financing:

Acquisition premiums

Elevated private-equity margins

Returns flowing to international investment funds

Especially when those costs did not exist before the ownership change and do not correspond to improved service.

A broader question for Arizona

This issue extends beyond one community or one rate case. As private-equity and infrastructure funds acquire more essential utilities, Arizonans should be asking a basic question:

When water systems are owned by global investment firms, who is the utility really serving, the community, or the capital markets?

Water is not a luxury good. It is not a speculative asset. It is a necessity of life and a foundation of Arizona’s future.

Residents deserve honest coverage and thoughtful regulatory scrutiny that distinguish between legitimate infrastructure needs and financial models designed to extract value from captive customers.

Framing these increases as “long-overdue” avoids that distinction. Arizona can and should do better.

Scott McBeth is a Pinal County resident with a career background in technology and business operations. He is currently a registered intervener in an Arizona Corporation Commission rate proceeding and focuses on analyzing utility cost structures, ownership models and regulatory impacts on ratepayers.

All financial figures cited are derived from publicly available filings in the Arizona Corporation Commission rate case. This commentary is offered as public policy discussion and is not intended to supplement the evidentiary record in any pending ACC proceeding.