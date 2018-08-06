Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Cap Times Q&A / Daniel Ruiz: Election expert’s climb to the 9th Floor (access required)

Daniel Ruiz: Election expert’s climb to the 9th Floor (access required)

By: Ben Giles August 6, 2018

Daniel Ruiz has spent his entire adult life working for the government in some shape or form.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita (R-Scottsdale)

PAC behind Ugenti-Rita hit piece has ties to political opponent (access required)

A group seeking to discredit Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and her allegations of experiencing sexual harassment at the Capitol is funded exclusively by individuals with ties to her political opponent, Tim Jeffries