Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / AZ Supreme Court upholds ruling LD28 Senate candidate Mark Syms disqualified from ballot (access required)

AZ Supreme Court upholds ruling LD28 Senate candidate Mark Syms disqualified from ballot (access required)

By: Ben Giles August 8, 2018

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Mark Syms, an independent candidate for the state Senate, cannot appear on the ballot in November.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Daniel Ruiz PHOTO BY BEN GILES/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES

Daniel Ruiz: Election expert’s climb to the 9th Floor (access required)

Daniel Ruiz has spent his entire adult life working for the government in some shape or form.