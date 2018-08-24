Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / agencies / Audit of seized funds skewers former Pinal County lawmen (access required)

Audit of seized funds skewers former Pinal County lawmen (access required)

By: Katie Campbell August 24, 2018

The Arizona Auditor General on August 20 released a report that detailed how former Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu and Pinal County Attorney Lando Voyles misused asset forfeiture funds for years.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Voters wait in line at dawn to cast their ballot in Arizona's presidential primary election, Tuesday, March 22, 2016, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Behind the Ballot: It ain’t over til it’s over

In this final episode of our summer series, our team spotlights the hottest races and predicts which candidates will come out on top.