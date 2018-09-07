Quantcast
Court orders Mark Syms to pay $50,000 in attorneys’ fees (access required)

By: Ben Giles September 7, 2018

Likening Mark Syms to an ostrich with its head stuck in the sand, a judge ruled that the failed Arizona state Senate candidate must pay attorneys fees to the man who bumped him from the ballot.

