Home / Featured News / The Breakdown: Flamin’ hot races

The Breakdown: Flamin’ hot races

By: Katie Campbell September 10, 2018

 

With the final vote tally finally in, Arizonans now know who will be vying for their votes in the November General Election.

When you compare the Democratic and Republican slates side by side, the stark contrast voters will face is clear.

And just a handful of races will determine whether Democrats will actually deliver on their promise to capture a greater majority in both the state House and Senate.

