The border crisis is more real than ever

“Fake crisis!” has been the liberal rallying cry every time President Trump, his Cabinet, and the law enforcement professionals who protect our border have brought up the urgent need to address the problem of illegal immigration.

Border Patrol said they need a wall, and Democrats said, “fake crisis.”

The Department of Homeland Security warned of criminal-laden caravans, children used as human shields, and growing violence. Democrats said, “fake crisis.”

President Trump told the horror stories of sexual exploitation of women and children. Again, the Democrats said, “fake crisis.”

Throughout the longest government shutdown in history, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer stuck to their obstructionist guns, insisting that the President had “manufactured” the crisis at the border.

Well, that argument is now collapsing under the weight of a massive surge in illegal immigration at the southern border, and it’s easier than ever to understand why President Trump concluded he had to use the powers afforded to him and declare a national emergency to get the crisis under control.

The numbers from February reveal the highest count of illegal border crossings in 11 years, at 76,000. They’re coming in “busloads” every day, stretching our border security apparatus, in the words of Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, “well beyond capacity.”

McAleenan didn’t mince words, warning that we are at a “breaking point” in what “is clearly both a border security and a humanitarian crisis.”

The media tried to downplay the alarming statistic with references to previous periods when apprehension figures were higher, but Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost definitively debunked that misleading claim.

Back in the 1990s, before most of the existing sections of wall were built, “Mexican nationals represented up to 90 percent of apprehensions,” she noted, explaining that “an agent might have apprehended and returned the same individual multiple times in one shift.”

Today’s crisis is drastically different. Illegal aliens are overwhelmingly coming from Central America, and they’re much more difficult to process and return to their far-away homes than are illegal immigrants from Mexico.

What’s more, The New York Times just published an in-depth report that corroborates President Trump’s description of the widespread rape and exploitation of women along the illegal routes into America — the same descriptions the media spent months ridiculing and nit-picking at.

For a fake crisis, this all looks gravely real.

The question of whether Democrats should have recognized what was happening earlier, as President Trump did, is purely academic at this point. The fact that many Democratic lawmakers are still actively undermining this administration’s efforts to resolve the crisis is what really matters.

California’s Xavier Becerra and 15 other Democrat state attorneys general, for instance, are still proceeding with a frivolous lawsuit to block the President’s emergency declaration, largely on the basis of their claim that there is no emergency at the border. Virtually everything the complaint asserts about what it calls a “manufactured ‘crisis’” can now be dismissed as mere political rhetoric.

More distressingly, a small number of Republican senators are plotting to join with “#resistance” Democrats in an effort to invalidate President Trump’s legal and well-founded emergency declaration. The gesture would be largely symbolic because of the President’s constitutional veto power, but for misguided Republicans to take this step in light of recent revelations would be absolutely indefensible.

Establishment politicians are generally loath to admit that Donald Trump is right about anything, but for the sake of the country and the safety of our communities, they must accept that the crisis on the border is anything but “fake.”

Jan Brewer is former Governor of Arizona