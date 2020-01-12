Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Groundwater regulation new conflict in water management (access required)

Groundwater regulation new conflict in water management (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla January 12, 2020

Farmers and Gov. Doug Ducey say they are willing to change their stance against government oversight and regulation to protect the state’s dwindling water supply – and they’re willing to let the largest water users write the rules.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

FILE - This Nov. 30, 2019, file photo shows the road closed near Bar X road and Tonto Creek after a vehicle was washed by flood waters in Tonto Basin, Ariz. (Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP, File)

Ducey seeks federal money for bridge where 3 kids drowned (access required)

Gov. Doug Ducey is asking for federal money from President Trump's infrastructure grant program to build a bridge over Tonto Creek in Gila County where three children died last year in flooding.