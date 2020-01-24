Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Education groups not satisfied with Ducey’s budget increases (access required)

Education groups not satisfied with Ducey’s budget increases (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla January 24, 2020

Education groups are luke-warm to Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposed spending on public education for the 2021 fiscal-year.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Doyle Williams

Old molestation allegations put commuted prisoner’s release on hold (access required)

A prisoner whose life sentence without parole Gov. Doug Ducey commuted in November is still behind bars as investigators look into a 30-year-old child molestation accusation.