Bills would insert politicians into private, medical decisions

Editor:

On February 25, U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., demonstrated just how out-of-touch she is with the people of Arizona when she voted in support of two pieces of anti-choice legislation designed to attack reproductive freedom through dangerous disinformation about abortion. I was shocked and disappointed to see a guest column on the Arizona Capitol Times website on February 25 peddling the same harmful disinformation in an effort to promote political interference in deeply personal family decisions.

The two bills referenced in this week’s column and supported by McSally are part of a coordinated effort between Republicans and the anti-choice movement to weaponize disinformation in hopes of distracting from their unpopular agenda of banning abortion. The truth is, supporters of this legislation are using inflammatory terms not grounded in medical science in an effort to mislead Arizonans and push forward an extreme agenda to ban abortion. What these bills would really do is insert politicians into Arizonans’ personal decisions about pregnancy, often in devastating circumstances when something has gone terribly wrong with a pregnancy or a baby is dying and can’t survive for long.

Most of us try to live our lives without interfering in other people’s lives. When families are making difficult, complicated, personal medical decisions, one-size-fits-all laws don’t work. Arizonans know this – that’s why a majority support safe and legal access to abortion.

When it comes to abortion or pregnancy loss, politicians in Washington, DC and Phoenix cannot know what every woman and her family is going through. They are going to hurt real people in complicated situations, people who are trying to make the best decisions for their families, often when faced with heartbreaking news. We need elected officials to stand with the majority of Arizonans who support a woman’s right to make personal decisions about pregnancy free from interference from politicians.

Caroline Mello Roberson is Southwest regional director for NARAL Pro-Choice America.