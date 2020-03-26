Quantcast
March 26, 2020

While we have paused our signature-gathering campaign, we still believe that we can improve public health in Arizona by passing our measure. The Stop Surprise Billing and Protect Patients Act would crack down on hospital infections, ban surprise bills from “out-of-network” providers, protect coverage for people with so-called “pre-existing conditions,” and give a much-deserved pay raise to everyday heroes who work in our hospitals, exposing themselves to viruses and infections on a daily basis.

