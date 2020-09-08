It’s time for all of us to practice the Golden Rule

Dear Editor:

Sometime in everyone’s life, a family member, friend, or spiritual leader repeat “LOVE THEY NEIGHBOR AS THY SELF” or “DO UNTO OTHERS AS YOU WOULD LIKE THEM DO TO YOU.” These meaningful verses have taken a back seat to “YOU ARE INFRINGING ON MY RIGHTS.” Really? All riders in a car must wear a seat belt for protection. You are not allowed to smoke inside public places because of the consequences rendered by second hand smoke. Some states mandate wearing a helmet when riding a motorcycle for your safety, and opening doors for the elderly is a common courtesy. So why not wear a mask to help keep the spread of the deadly coronavirus? Actually, you can exercise your prerogative not to go into places requiring a mask. That is your right. My rights need to be respected as well. Those who are arguing with store managers or checkout clerks requiring masks lack facts and are making a difficult situation even worse. Next time you are required to wear a mask, put others before yourself or stay home. This virus is neither Democratic or Republican, so stop politicizing a serious pandemic and listen to medical professionals, doctors, and scientists who know way more than you.

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale