Pandemic not over yet

As members of the Greater Phoenix Leadership Health Sector Task Force, we are disappointed and highly concerned to learn of the retraction of virtually all COVID safety precautions in the state of Arizona, including mask mandates. Arizona’s vaccination efforts are admirable and headed in the right direction, yet still far from the 70% or more fully vaccinated needed to achieve herd immunity. We are not there yet.

It is true that we are on the road to recovery and there is reason for celebration and some relief. It is equally true that variant strains are in Arizona and causing faster spread. Even with vaccines, average daily infections are escalating, with the 7-day average rising from 480 on March 23 to 548 on March 30.

We are so close to having vaccines available for everyone who wants one and, at the rate we are able to deliver vaccines, so close to achieving herd immunity. Let’s not drop our guard just steps away from the finish line. Our community is counting on us, our businesses are counting on us, and the people we love are counting on us.

We implore you to continue to follow CDC guidelines, mask-up in public places and physically distance. If you are fully vaccinated and in a small group of others who have also been fully vaccinated, that is when you can take off your mask and enjoy each other’s smiles. Until we hit the herd immunity milestone, please continue to take the precautions that matter — lives and livelihoods still depend on it.

Let’s work together to make 2021 a happy and healthy year.

Greater Phoenix Leadership Health Sector Task Force

Lisa E. Blumling-Torosian Managing Director Accenture Operations- Health Peter Fine President and CEO Banner Health Pam Kehaly President and CEO Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Kim Shepard Market President, Arizona Cigna Linda Hunt Sr. VP Operations and CEO, Arizona Dignity Health Tammy McLeod President and CEO

Flinn Foundation Todd LaPorte CEO Honor Health Robert Meyer President and CEO Phoenix Children’s Hospital Dr. Jeffrey Trent President and Research Director Translational Genomics Research Institute David McIntyre President and CEO TriWest Healthcare Alliance Heather Kane CEO UnitedHealthcare Stephen A. Purves President and CEO Valleywise Health Simer Mayo CEO Valor Global Suzanne Pfister President and CEO Vitalyst Health Foundation Health Sector Task Force Guests: Ann-Marie Alameddin President and CEO

Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association Dr. Susan Pepin Managing Director, Health & Clinical Partnerships

Senior Advisor to the EVP

Clinical Professor

Arizona State University



