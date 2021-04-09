Pandemic not over yet

As members of the Greater Phoenix Leadership Health Sector Task Force, we are disappointed and highly concerned to learn of the retraction of virtually all COVID safety precautions in the state of Arizona, including mask mandates. Arizona’s vaccination efforts are admirable and headed in the right direction, yet still far from the 70% or more fully vaccinated needed to achieve herd immunity. We are not there yet.
It is true that we are on the road to recovery and there is reason for celebration and some relief. It is equally true that variant strains are in Arizona and causing faster spread. Even with vaccines, average daily infections are escalating, with the 7-day average rising from 480 on March 23 to 548 on March 30.
We are so close to having vaccines available for everyone who wants one and, at the rate we are able to deliver vaccines, so close to achieving herd immunity. Let’s not drop our guard just steps away from the finish line. Our community is counting on us, our businesses are counting on us, and the people we love are counting on us.
We implore you to continue to follow CDC guidelines, mask-up in public places and physically distance. If you are fully vaccinated and in a small group of others who have also been fully vaccinated, that is when you can take off your mask and enjoy each other’s smiles. Until we hit the herd immunity milestone, please continue to take the precautions that matter — lives and livelihoods still depend on it.
Let’s work together to make 2021 a happy and healthy year.
Greater Phoenix Leadership Health Sector Task Force
|
Lisa E. Blumling-Torosian
Managing Director
Accenture Operations- Health
Peter Fine
President and CEO
Banner Health
Pam Kehaly
President and CEO
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Kim Shepard
Market President, Arizona
Cigna
Linda Hunt
Sr. VP Operations and CEO, Arizona
Dignity Health
Tammy McLeod
President and CEO
Todd LaPorte
CEO
Honor Health
Robert Meyer
President and CEO
Phoenix Children’s Hospital
|
Dr. Jeffrey Trent
President and Research Director
Translational Genomics Research Institute
David McIntyre
President and CEO
TriWest Healthcare Alliance
Heather Kane
CEO
UnitedHealthcare
Stephen A. Purves
President and CEO
Valleywise Health
Simer Mayo
CEO
Valor Global
Suzanne Pfister
President and CEO
Vitalyst Health Foundation
Health Sector Task Force Guests:
Ann-Marie Alameddin
President and CEO
Dr. Susan Pepin
Managing Director, Health & Clinical Partnerships