Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / ‘Dysfunctional’ board for insane phasing out (access required)

‘Dysfunctional’ board for insane phasing out (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times July 2, 2021

Arizona will soon do away with the state board responsible for deciding the supervision and placement of those found to be guilty except insane for serious crimes, following years of concern about the board’s inconsistent practices and decision-making.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizona Education Association President Joe Thomas speaks at a press conference June 21 in the Capitol’s rose garden as members of Red for Ed listen behind him. Thomas and others lashed out against the Republican-crafted budget they said left public education underfunded in favor of tax cuts for the state’s wealthiest. PHOTO BY KYRA HAAS/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES

GOP budget maneuvers anger educators (access required)

Public school advocates’ frustrations with the state budget go beyond Gov. Doug Ducey’s tax plan – the rebirth of zombie bills and expansion of empowerment scholarship account eligibility are an added blow to groups that say the Legislature should prioritize traditional public education.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */