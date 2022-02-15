Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Time for Phoenix to earn its business-friendly reputation (access required)

Time for Phoenix to earn its business-friendly reputation (access required)

By: Guest Opinion February 15, 2022

Phoenix prides itself on its business-friendly policies. But a new report shows how the city stifles entrepreneurship during the critical startup period.  Aspiring restaurant owners, for example, must submit seven sets of plans and drawings with their building permit applications. They must fill out 10 forms, interact with seven different agencies, complete at least seven in-person ...

