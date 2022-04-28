Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
After court losses, ballot initiative backers regroup (access required)

By: Nick Phillips April 28, 2022

As in most recent election years, Arizonans will probably get the chance to vote on several ballot initiatives this November, but this year’s measures come on the heels of court rulings that have blocked a pair of high-profile proposals. 

