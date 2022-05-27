Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Mother sues state over son’s prison suicide (access required)

Mother sues state over son’s prison suicide (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times May 27, 2022

The mother of a young man who died by hanging in a Buckeye prison in January 2021 says that the prison’s negligence is to blame for her son’s death, which came two weeks after his arrival.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Cost of increasing water storage on Verde $1B

Cities across the Valley have partnered with the Salt River Project to figure out how best to increase water storage on the Verde River. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */