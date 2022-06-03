Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Judge strikes often tied to perception of bias (access required)

Judge strikes often tied to perception of bias (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times June 3, 2022

In Superior Court actions, each side is entitled to one change of judge, but some judges are struck much more frequently than others, which could create a perception of partiality, attorneys said. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Clemency board denies death row prisoner’s leniency request (access required)

The Arizona Board of Executive Clemency unanimously denied clemency to death row inmate Frank Atwood, who was sentenced to death for the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */