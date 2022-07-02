Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Feds likely to sue AZ over new election law (access required)

Feds likely to sue AZ over new election law (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services July 2, 2022

The Biden administration is planning to sue Arizona over a new state law that requires proof of citizenship to vote for president.
No tags for this post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Judge: state’s care of inmates is inadequate (access required)

The care provided by the state at prison is "plainly grossly inadequate'' and state officials are acting "with deliberate indifference'' to the substantial risk of harm to inmates, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */