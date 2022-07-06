Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Roe no reason to revisit gay marriage laws, Ducey says (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services July 6, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey said he's not interested in using the Supreme Court ruling overturning its own precedent on the right to abortion as a reason to revisit the question of whether gays should be able to marry in Arizona.
