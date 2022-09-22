Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / ADEQ seeks $2M to fix problems, head off feds (access required)

ADEQ seeks $2M to fix problems, head off feds (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times September 22, 2022

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality wants more state money to address longstanding problems and to help keep the federal government from stepping in to regulate environmental issues in the state.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hobbs, Lake, Clean Elections back to the drawing board on gubernatorial debate (access required)

The Clean Elections Commission will take another week to try to wrangle the gubernatorial candidates onto the same debate stage.