Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Longest serving Senate staffer passes at 72  (access required)

Longest serving Senate staffer passes at 72  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times September 26, 2022

Senate Maintenance Supervisor Miguel "Mikey" Rendon passed away early Saturday morning at age 72 after serving 45 years in the Senate.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Twitter, social media, Gunnigle, posts, Republicans

Do past social media posts sway voters? (access required)

Unsavory comments from the pasts of political candidates are often dredged up during the campaign season, but Republican consultants say voters don’t necessarily care. 