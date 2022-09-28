Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
GOP candidates avoid addressing abortion ruling (access required)

GOP candidates avoid addressing abortion ruling (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times September 28, 2022

In the wake of last week’s Pima County ruling that lifted an injunction against Arizona’s near-total abortion ban that dates to 1864, Arizona Democrats running for office this year moved to make the issue a centerpiece of their campaigns. Republican candidates, who responded more slowly, have offered a mixture of statements that avoid talking directly about the effect of the territorial-era law. 
