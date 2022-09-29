Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Jan. 6 panel interviews Virginia Thomas after she contacted Arizona lawmakers regarding Trump (access required)

Jan. 6 panel interviews Virginia Thomas after she contacted Arizona lawmakers regarding Trump (access required)

By: Farnoush Amiri and Michael Balsamo Associated Press September 29, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appeared on Thursday for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, after she texted with lawmakers in Arizona after the 2020 presidential election.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo