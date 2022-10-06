Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Arizona offers blueprint for parental empowerment (access required)

Arizona offers blueprint for parental empowerment (access required)

By: Guest Opinion October 6, 2022

The reverberations are echoing across Arizona, and across the whole nation – the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office announced last week that teachers unions’ last-ditch effort to overturn the state’s landmark universal school choice reform has failed. Now, America can look to Arizona’s first-in-the-nation model of a groundbreaking, statewide expansion of school choice to any family that wants it.  
Tags: , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

slander, postcards, candidates, Scottsdale Unified School District, governing board, literature, vote

Vote for caring candidates for Scottsdale governing board, avoid those mailing false, slanderous postcards (access required)

This letter is to inform Scottsdale Unified School District residents of a group or individuals who are mailing false and slanderous postcards to voters. 