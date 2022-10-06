Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / CD6 foes make false allegations against each other (access required)

CD6 foes make false allegations against each other (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times October 6, 2022

Candidates in a competitive new congressional district are lobbing false allegations at one another in ads over abortion and police support.  
Tags: , , , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Dept. Of Child Safety under fire (access required)

Officials with the state ombudsman and Foster Care Review Board said today the Arizona Department of Child Safety is not providing information through their online database that other offices need, and when the agency does, it is filled with frequent errors and holes.